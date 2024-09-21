See how artists raise mental health awareness through their work

A night of art and performance in Center City as local artists brought together their passion while raising awareness of the importance of mental health. The event also raised money for mental health initiatives.

Nearly two dozen pieces of art bring life and light to a space inside Billy Penn Studios in the old Kensington neighborhood.

"My specialty is paper floral artwork," said Yetha Buckley. She is one of the artists who donated pieces to the auction.

"I suffer with mental illness myself, having lost my mother and my sister at a very young age. That is something that I have had to work through and struggle," said Buckley.

Mental health awareness is the goal behind this auction. Money raised will benefit Michael's Giving Hand. Hand is an acronym for Handling Anxiety Navigating Depression. The foundation was started after Michael Donatucci, seen in a picture on the foundation's website, committed suicide in July of 2016, while battling depression.

He was 29 years old.

"He was smart, loving, had a great job and good-looking but he struggled his whole life with anxiety and depression. It was something he just could not get past," said Natalie Foglietta. She is the Executive Director of the foundation. Michael was her cousin.

The foundation visits schools in the greater Philadelphia area, talking to youth about anxiety, depression, suicide prevention and other concerns.

"Body image, self-harm, addiction, but for students as young as 3rd grade, we've already started the conversations around bullying and online safety," said Foglietta.

Ayiana Viviana is an artist and guest speaker for the event.

"Two years ago, I was going through a really dark time in my life and there was a voice that was very consistent in my head that kept telling me, ‘Ayiana you're the problem and if you just eliminate yourself there won't be a problem.’ But then there was a second voice that said pick up a paint brush and canvass," she recalled.

The Art for Impact event was organized by Giraldo Real Estate Group which chose Michael's Giving Hand as the beneficiary.

"We are supporting that cause and at the same time we are also supporting local artists to exhibit their artwork," said Carlos Giraldo.

More information about Michael's Giving Hand is found on the website here, or for anyone wishing to make a donation can do so, here.