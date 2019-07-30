See-saws at the U.S.- Mexico border connects two nations with 'joy' and 'excitement'
SUNLAND PARK, N.M. - A pair of professors built a set of fluorescent pink see-saws across the U.S.- Mexico border.
On Monday, custom-built see-saws were transported and installed at a border wall fence in New Mexico, according to the University of California Press. The wall separates the United States from Mexico.
The see-saw idea was conceptualized by U.C. Berkeley professor Ronald Rael and San Jose State professor San Fratello in 2009. It was introduced in a book titled 'Borderwall as Architecture: A Manifesto for the U.S.-Mexico Boundary.'
In an Instagram post about the see-saw's installation, Rael wrote that it was bringing "joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall." He also wrote that with this see-saw, "relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side."
One of the most incredible experiences of my and @vasfsf’s career bringing to life the conceptual drawings of the Teetertotter Wall from 2009 in an event filled with joy, excitement, and togetherness at the borderwall. The wall became a literal fulcrum for U.S. - Mexico relations and children and adults were connected in meaningful ways on both sides with the recognition that the actions that take place on one side have a direct consequence on the other side. Amazing thanks to everyone who made this event possible like Omar Rios @colectivo.chopeke for collaborating with us, the guys at Taller Herrería in #CiudadJuarez for their fine craftsmanship, @anateresafernandez for encouragement and support, and everyone who showed up on both sides including the beautiful families from Colonia Anapra, and @kerrydoyle2010, @kateggreen , @ersela_kripa , @stphn_mllr , @wakawaffles, @chris_inabox and many others (you know who you are). #raelsanfratello #borderwallasarchitecture
While this see-saw idea was conceptualized ten years ago, its installation was completed amid recent controversy over the Trump administration's border wall and the separation of undocumented children from their parents at the border.
This story was written in Orlando, Florida.