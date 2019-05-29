Selena-themed cruise sets sail in 2020

Selena fans, mark your calendars: A Selena Quintanilla-themed vacation cruise sets sail in 2020.

The cruise is called “Dreaming of you 25: The Como la Flor Cruise,” and is scheduled to embark on a Cumbia-filled excursion next September.

The cruise runs from Sept. 25 – 28 from Los Angeles all the way to Ensenada, Mexico.

Selena’s former husband Chris Perez is scheduled to perform with Grupo Metal.

Next year marks the 25th anniversary of the singer’s murder. The “Queen of Tejano music,” who won a Grammy at 21, sold more albums than any other woman in Latin music history.

Other performers include The Como La Flor Band: A Tribute to Selena, Raymond Ray Ray Garcia, Bidi Bidi Banda, and many more.

According to the event’s website, cabins start at $950 per person, and there is a required $100 deposit to reserve a spot.