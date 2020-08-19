Sen. Kamala Harris to take her place in history and inspires many in wake of her achievements

History will be made as U.S. Senator Kamala Harris accepts her party’s nomination for Vice President of the United States.

And, Harris is inspiring young girls and women everywhere with her achievements. Members of her sorority, Alpha Kappa Alpha, say it will truly be a proud moment watching Senator Harris give her speech.

While AKA does not endorse candidates, they say this is a full circle moment.

When Evelyn Sample-Oates heard the news about Senator Kamala Harris, she says she was excited for her own reasons. But, as Executive Director of Government Affairs for the Philadelphia School District, and mother to a 16-year-old girl, Sample-Oates could not help but think of young women first.

“Now she knows that anything is possible for her and that all the little girls in the School district of Philadelphia that look like Kamala, it’s a great opportunity for them and they know that they can do anything,” Sample-Oates explained.

Sample-Oates will be watching her sorority sister Wednesday night, as Harris officially becomes the first Black and Indian American Vice President candidate for the Democratic party.

Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority’s International President, Doctor Glenda Glover, calls Senator Harris’ selection a full circle moment for historical Black colleges and universities and for African-American Greek organizations who have worked tirelessly to give the Black community a voice. Harris is not only an AKA member, she is a graduate of Howard University.

“They now have a seat at the table, in her voice,” Sample-Oates explained.

“Not just for women of color, but for all women. It’s very empowering for all women,” Davida Burke said.

Burke sees the historical moment as a teaching tool for her daughter.

“With her major, biology, she wants to be a sports medicine doctor. I think it’s great for her to see that all things are possible for us, for our race, for our culture,” Burke added.

And, Sample-Oates says she hopes that empowerment encourages everyone to register to vote and send in the ballot early. Momentum some people are already seeing.

“I feel like everyone, as a community, is trying to come together to vote and I think it’s a good thing,” Tikia stated.

