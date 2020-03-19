SEPTA announces daily, reduced transit service amid COVID-19 pandemic

SEPTA is reducing all transit services in an effort to maintain a safe environment for employees and commuters during the COVID-19 pandemic, officials announced Thursday.

All transit services, including buses, for the Market-Frankford Line, Broad Street Line, Norristown High Speed line, and Trolleys will operate on SEPTA’s Saturday schedule beginning Sunday, March 22.

These changes are consistent with the newly implemented schedule for SEPTA’s Regional Rail service, which was announced earlier in the week.

The change in frequency of services will be effective seven days a week until further notice as officials monitor developments amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

SEPTA is asking employees and commuters to continue practice social distancing when using the transit service.

“Ridership has declined approximately 60 percent on Transit modes and 80 percent on Regional Rail due to the closures of offices and businesses,” officials explained.

In response to the coronavirus outbreak, SEPTA has added extra cleaning and disinfecting at stations and on vehicles.

“I am extremely proud of the hard work and dedication our workforce has shown during this unprecedented crisis,” said SEPTA General Manager Leslie S. Richards. “Everyone is pulling in the same direction, and that gives me great hope that we will ultimately pull through this very trying time.”

In the meantime, fares will continue to be available for purchase at the five Center City Ticket Offices and the SEPTA Key Fare Kiosks at these stations.

All cash fares paid on board trains for travel from an outlying station will be at SEPTA’s reduced Weekend/Evening rate until further notice.

