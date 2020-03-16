SEPTA service to operate on severe weather plan amid coronavirus outbreak

SEPTA will operate on a severe weather plan beginning Tuesday. The announcement comes after Gov. Tom Wolf extended a shutdown order to the entire state of Pennsylvania in an effort to halt the spread of the coronavirus.

SEPTA officials say the winter storm service schedule is a 25 percent reduction in service and a 15 percent reduction in staff.

Wolf had already called for nonessential government offices to close and nonessential business activity to end in four suburban Pennsylvania counties.

On Monday, he extended that order to the rest of the state.

“This isn’t a decision that I take lightly at all,” Wolf said. “It’s one I’m making because medical experts believe it’s the only way we can prevent our hospitals from being overwhelmed.”

For more information on SEPTA 's schedule, please click here.

___

