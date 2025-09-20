SEPTA boosts service for Eagles vs. Rams game Sunday in Philly

article

The Brief SEPTA will run extra trains for the Eagles game against the Rams on Sunday, Sept. 21. Express trains from Fern Rock Transit Center begin at 10 a.m. Contactless payments are encouraged for all riders.



SEPTA is stepping up to ensure Eagles fans have a smooth journey to Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

Extra service for Eagles game

What we know:

SEPTA will run additional trains on the Broad Street Line for the game against the Los Angeles Rams. Sports Express trips will leave Fern Rock Transit Center every 10 minutes starting at 10 a.m.

The game against the LA Rams kicks off at 1 p.m., and the trains will continue until around noon. Regular trains operate every eight minutes or less, ensuring fans have plenty of options to reach the South Philadelphia Sports Complex.

Payment options

Why you should care:

SEPTA encourages the use of contactless payments, making it easier for fans to pay with credit/debit cards or apps like Apple Pay and Google Pay. Riders should consider loading funds onto their SEPTA Key card before the game.

Fans can transfer for free from the Market-Frankford Line and City Trolley routes at 15th Street/City Hall and the Broad Street Line is easily accessible from Center City and South Jersey.