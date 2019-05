A SEPTA bus became stuck in a sinkhole on the 1700 block of Chestnut Street in Center City.

It happened around 7 p.m. Friday.

The Route 42 bus got stuck after the section of the roadway beneath the bus collapsed.

No injuries were reported.

The Philadelphia Water Department is currently on the scene. Chestnut Street is closed between 18th and 17th Streets.

