SEPTA fare increases go into effect Sunday

Get ready to pay more to ride SEPTA beginning Sunday.

The transit agency’s first fare increase in seven years kicks in December 1st.

The Travel Wallet fare on subways, trolleys and buses will rise to $2.50, which is the same as the cash fare.

Most single-trip fares on Regional Rail will also go up to make Travel Wallet and Quick Trip prices the same.

SEPTA says the fare increases are expected to bring in nearly $14.5 million in annual revenue.