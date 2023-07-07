SEPTA key cards not working due to 'system-wide outage': officials

article

SEPTA key cards are not working, due to an overnight update to the system, officials announced.

A system-wide outage of the key cards happened when the system updated Thursday night.

All of SEPTA transit was functioning across the city, but key cards were not working.

Officials went on to say they were bringing the key card system back online, by sections. They were starting with the City Rail system and working from there through Regional Rail Center City locations and beyond.

Officials thought it could be several hours before the entire system was back online and running properly.

Customers were advised to get in touch with the SEPTA Key Customer Call Center at 1-888-567-3782 when asking about refunds.