SEPTA prepares for potential strike as union contract nears expiration

With a union contract expiration date looming, SEPTA is gearing up for a potential strike.

What we know:

The contract between SEPTA and TWU Local 234 expires on November 7th.

SEPTA's general manager, Scott Sauer, has issued an internal email to non-union staff, titled "Preparing for possible service disruption," indicating that preparations are underway for a potential strike.

The email states, "Our leadership team is committed to doing everything possible to reach a fair & responsible agreement...at the same time, we must prepare for all possibilities."

Department heads have begun assigning duties and roles to Supervisory, Administrative, and Management (SAM) staff, with participation in these assignments being mandatory.

What they're saying:

SEPTA spokesperson Andrew Busch clarified that non-union staff would not replace union workers' duties in the event of a strike.

"Certainly nothing like that. In the event of a strike, that would mean service in the city on transit subways, buses, and trolleys that wouldn't operate," Busch stated.

The preparations are focused on securing facilities and assisting passengers at regional rail hubs.

The backstory:

Last October, TWU Local 234 members approved a strike authorization vote after SEPTA initially offered a contract with zero raises and proposed healthcare cost increases.

The union eventually agreed to a one-year deal with 5% raises and safety improvements, including bulletproof shields for bus drivers, following the tragic shooting of a SEPTA driver on the job.

Why you should care:

For SEPTA riders, the possibility of a strike adds to the ongoing challenges faced in recent months.

Commuters express concerns about the impact on daily activities, with one rider stating, "I think there are many, many, many people in the city that will be severely inconvenienced going to work, going to the doctor, and doing all the things they need to do."

What's next:

With about a month remaining before the contract expires, SEPTA and TWU Local 234 are engaged in good faith negotiations.

There is still time to reach an agreement, but preparations for a potential strike continue as the deadline approaches.