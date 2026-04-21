SEPTA serious crime drops 30% in early 2026, lowest since 2015

The Brief SEPTA Transit Police report a 30% drop in serious crimes in early 2026. Fare evasion has decreased by 10% after new gates and enforcement. The agency plans more upgrades and officer recruitment this year.



Serious crime on SEPTA dropped 30% in the first quarter of 2026 compared to last year, with a 42% decrease on the Market-Frankford Line, according to new data from SEPTA Transit Police.

What we know:

The new quarterly report shows double-digit reductions in five out of eight serious crime categories, including aggravated assaults and robberies, according to SEPTA Transit Police.

Serious crime across the system is now at its lowest level since at least 2015, supported by the largest uniformed Transit Police force in more than a decade.

"Since peaking during the pandemic, crime across the system has consistently declined," said Scott A. Sauer, SEPTA General Manager.

"This progress is the result of a comprehensive approach that combines increased staffing, targeted enforcement, investments in modern technology, and improvements to station and vehicle infrastructure."

SEPTA has also reduced fare evasion by 10% so far, thanks to targeted enforcement and new full-height fare gates at 10 stations.

The agency is continuing to expand these efforts, with plans to install full-height gates at 13 more stations and modify older turnstiles.

Transit Police are also focusing on recruiting and retaining officers, with six experienced officers joining this month and 16 cadets expected to graduate in June.

The backstory:

SEPTA’s crime rates peaked during the pandemic but have steadily declined since then. The agency credits its progress to a mix of increased police presence, technology upgrades, and infrastructure improvements.

The first phase of installing full-height fare gates was completed earlier this month, and the proposed FY27 Budget includes funding for more stations.

"We are building on that progress in 2026 and pursuing additional strategies to strengthen fare compliance, including modifications to legacy turnstiles," said SEPTA Transit Police Chief Charles Lawson.

SEPTA’s approach includes both enforcement and investment in new security measures to keep riders safe and reduce fare evasion.

What we don't know:

The report does not detail which specific stations or neighborhoods saw the biggest changes, or how these trends compare to other transit systems in the region.

What you can do:

To view the full report, click here.