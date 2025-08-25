SEPTA service cuts clash with first day of school in Philadelphia

The Brief SEPTA slashed services by 20% on Sunday after previously failing to secure crucial funding from leaders in Harrisburg. Monday marked the first day of school in Philadelphia, leaving students who rely on SEPTA to scramble for a way to school. City Councilmembers Kenyatta Johnson and Mike Driscoll will discuss the service cuts on Monday morning.



The first day of school in Philadelphia will come with a commuting headache for some who rely on SEPTA, after the transit system slashed services by 20% on Sunday.

What we know:

Faced with a budget deficit of over $200M, SEPTA said it was forced to cut services by 20% after failing to secure crucial funding from state leaders in Harrisburg.

The cuts include slashing 32 bus routes, shortening 16 others, and reducing service on 88 Bus, Metro, and Regional Rail lines on Sunday.

Starting in September, SEPTA plans to increase pay-per-ride fares to $2.90. The cost of a Monthly TransPass will increase from $96 to $116.

Another batch of service cuts could happen in January when five regional rail lines are discontinued and 18 more bus routes are eliminated.

The plan also involves eliminating 50 bus routes and five regional rail lines, with a 9 p.m. curfew on Metro and Regional Rail services.

How are SEPTA cuts impacting first day of school?

SEPTA says about 50,000 middle and high school students rely on SEPTA to get to and from school, leaving many scrambling for a way to get to class on Monday.

With thousands of students joining the fray of other commuters heading to work, SEPTA police will beef up security to ensure students remain safe.

Chief Chuck Lawson said police officers will be aboard buses along heavily trafficked school routes, while more officers will be patrolling the routes in squad cars.

"We are going to have virtual patrol specialists who are performing live look-ins into those buses along those routes," he said.

What they're saying:

SEPTA General Manager Scott Sauer voiced his frustration after state leaders failed to find funding to keep one of the largest transit systems running smoothly.

"[SEPTA customers] are the true victims in the sense that they have to now figure out their lives around a new SEPTA, a SEPTA none of us ever wanted," he said.

Joining Good Day Philadelphia on Monday, Sauer said SEPTA's leadership is still working on a resolution in Harrisburg.

"This is unprecedented," Suaer said. "We have taken every step to make the system as reliable and safe as we can."

Philadelphia City Council President Kenyatta Johnson and Councilmember Mike Driscoll are set to host a press conference on Monday at 11:30 a.m. where they'll discuss SEPTA's 20% service cuts.

"Councilmembers are coming together as a unified body to urge the Pennsylvania State House and Senate leadership to come up with a state budget as soon as possible and a budget that includes more funding for SEPTA and mass transit systems statewide," a press release stated Sunday.

What's next:

State leaders were urged by Governor Josh Shapiro to find a solution to "a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issue."

"Don't let anybody tell you that this is a Philadelphia issue or a Pittsburgh issue: It's a Commonwealth of Pennsylvania issue," he said.

State Rep. Jesse Topper acknowledged the importance of mass transit but emphasized the need for a comprehensive budget approach.

Meanwhile, State Sen. Steve Santarsiero criticized the lack of progress, saying, "I don’t think it’s incumbent upon the Democrats to continue to come up with ideas so that the Republicans can just continue to say no."

Joanna McClinton, Speaker of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives, recently blamed state Republicans for creating "a crisis that will impact the entire state."

"It is unfortunate and unfair that students, commuters, and businesses in southeastern Pennsylvania will be the first to be harmed by the Senate Republican’s inaction," she said.

Speaker McClinton maintained that the House "remains ready to collaborate to craft a thoughtful, real, long-term solution to the commonwealth's public transit challenges."

State Senator Vincent Hughes tells FOX 29 that as of Friday evening, he has not received communication from Republican Senate leadership to return to Harrisburg.

Remaining hopeful, Hughes said that could change and lawmakers could be called back this weekend or Monday.

"I’m going to stay optimistic and keep the temperature down. Hopefully, cooler heads will prevail and we’ll get something done soon," said Sen. Hughes, (D) PA District 7.