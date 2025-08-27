Philly CCT Connect paratransit riders impacted by SEPTA service cuts

The Brief The SEPTA Access, also known as CCT Connect, provides paratransit service for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens. Due to the recent SEPTA service cuts, CCT Connect riders say they are feeling the impact.



The SEPTA cuts are impacting those that utilize SEPTA’s CCT Connect service.

What we know:

The line provides transportation for individuals with disabilities and senior citizens.

Four days into SEPTA’s cut and CCT Connect customers are feeling the impact.

"It’s so slow," said Arlene Paul, a CCT Connect rider who uses the service to get to the South Philadelphia Adult Senior Center.

"The last two days they picked me up about fifteen minutes late, which isn’t so horrible. They have to make a lot more pickups, it’s all the traffic on the roads because of the SEPTA cuts, so, it’s not really the drivers' fault," said Maria Ciocco, another CCT Connect Rider.

"Fortunately, with the way paratransit works we haven’t had that overcrowding situation, it’s a strict capacity on these vehicles, there has been some minor delays," said Andrew Busch, the SEPTA spokesperson.

Busch says there are nearly 4,00" CCT Connect customers a day.

Part of the requirements for the service is living, at least 3/4 of a mile to a bus route.

With the elimination of several routes because of the SEPTA cuts, they have had to make adjustments.

"If somebody lives along the route 31 that was just eliminated most likely they are going to be within that three quarters of a mile of another bus route so, their eligibility is going to continue. It’s just coordinating with us and them, to make sure that they get a continuation of service," said Busch.

A growing concern for SEPTA is that customers who have had their lines eliminated will apply to take CCT Connect Transit.

That will potentially create an even bigger impact and possibly result in even longer wait times for the service.