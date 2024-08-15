SEPTA service through Center City has resumed after fire; delays expected: officials

SEPTA service that was temporarily stopped Thursday due to a fire, has since resumed officials say.

According to SEPTA, all services through Center City that were stopped have now resumed, including: Airport, Chestnut Hill East, Chestnut Hill West, Cynwyd, Fox Chase, Doylestown, Media, Norristown, Thorndale, Trenton, Warminster, Newark and West Trenton.

Officials say the Philadelphia Fire Company stopped the fire that occurred between Temple and Jefferson Stations.

However, delays of up to 30 minutes can be expected while full operations are restored.

Riders out of Temple Station can expect delays.

Those traveling from Route Warminster: SEPTA announced the outbound train #5438 will express from Temple University to Jenkintown. The following train #448 will accommodate local passengers.

Those traveling from West Trenton, SEPTA says the outbound train #6336 will originate from Suburban Station. Passengers at 30th Street Station should board train #722 to make their connection.