Bradley Cooper cooks cheesesteaks for the Eagles: 'Cooper was cookin'

What we know:

Bradley Cooper helped celebrate the Eagles' Super Bowl LIX win over the Kansas City Chief by making a sperical chef appearance for the team.

The ‘A Star is Born’ actor helped whip up cheesesteaks for members of the organization on the final day of the 2025 NFL Draft.

The team shared photos of Cooper in the kitchen with the caption "Coop was cookin'."

The backstory:

Cooper has been known to dabble in the kitchen, and has even partnered up with a South Philly restaurateur on a cheesesteak venture in the Big Apple.

Danny DiGiampietro, owner of Angelo's Pizzaria in South Philadelphia, and Cooper have teamed up on Danny and Coop's restaurant and food truck in NYC.

Cooper himself was spotted slinging steaks out of their food truck in the past.