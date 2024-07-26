SEPTA shares renderings of new Market-Frankford Line trains: Find out when they’ll be on the tracks

SEPTA says it will replace the aging railcars on its Market-Frankford Line with a fleet of new trains set to hit the tracks by 2029.

The transit authority announced Thursday that it awarded a contract to Hitachi Rail STS USA, Inc. for 200 new railcars with an option for 40 more.

The $724.3M order has a scheduled delivery of 2029 and they say the full fleet is expected to arrive by the end of 2031.

"The Market-Frankford Line is SEPTA's workhorse – moving tens of thousands of people every day to work, school, medical appointments and many other destinations," said SEPTA Board Chair Kenneth E. Lawrence Jr., who called it a "critically needed update."

SEPTA shared artist renderings of the future railcars they say have greater passenger capacity and wider aisles for improved passenger flow and visibility for police.

"The new fleet will offer a modern look as well as huge benefits for passengers – providing more capacity, greater reliability, and improved customer experience," COO and Head of Values for Hitachi Rail Luca Aquilla said. "The trains will feature the latest passenger information systems and open gangways for ease of use by passengers."

Money for the investment came from a $317M check given to SEPTA by the U.S. Department of Transportation, according to officials. It was the largest federal grant ever given to SEPTA and part of a bipartisan infrastructure law that invested over $1B to replace railcars nationwide.