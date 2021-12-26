SEPTA to offer free rides home from Eagles' game Sunday

article

SEPTA is offering free rides home from Sunday's Eagles game.

The free rides, which are sponsored by Penn Medicine, will be offered from the NRG Station after the game.

It will begin Sunday at 3 p.m. and end at 7 p.m.

"The Free Rides Program is aimed at offering a safe and convenient post-game travel option for fans," officials say.

SEPTA will add service for the game with a total of 10 Sports Express trains on the Broad Street Line in order to supplement regularly scheduled service.

