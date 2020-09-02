SEPTA to phase out paper tickets sales on regional rail lines in October

article

SEPTA on Wednesday announced it will begin to phase out paper ticket sales on Regional Rail lines in favor of a key card program that promotes no contact fare payment.

SEPTA Key Card Travel Wallet is a reloadable card that requires riders to tap a platform or turnstile validator at the beginning and end of their trip to determine the cost of their ride. By tapping in and out, Travel Wallet customers will automatically receive the discounted rate that was previously available only by purchasing a 10-trip strip of tickets

Sales of single trip and 10-trip ticket strips will end on October 2, according to a press release from SEPTA. Paper tickets will be accepted through their valid date or 180 days since purchase.

The Key Card program began on Regional Rail lines in early July and was first instituted at all five Center City stations. When switching over to Key Card Travel Wallet, SEPTA says it's important to register the card to protect in the event it's lost or stolen.

For more information, visit SEPTA's Key Card website.

