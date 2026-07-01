SEPTA train derailment causing 'significant disruptions' on Regional Rail

The Brief An overnight Regional Rail train derailment caused significant disruptions on Wednesday. 47 people were aboard the Manayunk/Norristown line train when it derailed around midnight. Service changes can be found below.



SEPTA is warning Regional Rail riders of "significant disruptions" Wednesday after an overnight train derailment in North Philadelphia.

What we know:

A Regional Rail train on SEPTA's Norristown/Manayunkline derailed around midnight near 17th and Indiana streets, an area known as the 16th Street interlock where numerous tracks converge.

Nearly 50 people were aboard the train, but no injuries were reported. Passengers were shuttled to their destinations.

SEPTA workers were at the scene of the derailment Wednesday morning to assess the damage, and investigate what caused the train to dislodge from the tracks.

Why you should care:

SEPTA says the overnight derailment has caused "significant disruptions" for commuters Wednesday morning, calling the site of the incident a "critical rail junction in North Philadelphia."

Below are the changes commuters should be aware of Wednesday morning:

The Manayunk/Norrristown, Fox Chase and Chestnut Hill East Lines will be suspended until further notice.

The Lansdale/Doylestown, Warminster and West Trenton Lines will only be able to operate to-and-from Fern Rock. Customers can transfer to the B at Fern Rock for travel to-and-from Center City.

The Airport, Media/Wawa, Wilmington/Newark, Paoli/Thorndale, Trenton and Chestnut Hill West Lines will operate to-and-from Suburban Station. Please note these lines will not service Jefferson Station, so passengers will have to use Suburban Station for access to Center City or transfer to the L at 15th Street/City Hall.

Riders can also find alternate travel options here.