SEPTA train derails in Trenton, service suspended in both directions

Emergency crews are responding after a SEPTA train derailed in Trenton Wednesday afternoon.

SkyFOX was live over the scene, where at least two train cars could be seen off the tracks.

Police and SEPTA crews could be seen surveying the derailment.

SEPTA says service has been suspended near Trenton in both directions. It is unclear when service will resume.

No injuries reported at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.