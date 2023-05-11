SEPTA urging Taylor Swift concertgoers to use public transportation to avoid 'Bad Blood' with traffic

SEPTA is warning Swifties to avoid having Bad Blood with traffic and instead use public transportation for Taylor Swift's three-night stop in Philadelphia.

Swift will spend May 12, May 13 and May 14 performing at Lincoln Financial Field as part of her Eras Tour.

After an array of issues surrounding tickets, from Ticketmaster's availability controversy, high prices and the selling of fake tickets, fans who are attending the shows are already buzzing with excitement.

As the City of Brotherly Love prepares to welcome Swift, SEPTA is preparing for increased traffic in and around South Philadelphia.

SEPTA says it is helping riders "shake off" traffic congestion with additional service to help fans get to the Linc.

The agency is also advising riders to plan their trips to and from the concert venue, with a recommendation to purchase fares in advance.

RELATED COVERAGE

In addition to regular service on the Broad Street Line, five local trains will make stops to NRG Station leaving the Fern Rock Transportation Center at these dates and times:

Friday, May 12: 6:08 p.m.; 6:18 p.m.; 6:28 p.m.; 6:38 p.m.; and 6:48 p.m.

Saturday, May 13: 4:30 p.m.; 4:40 p.m., 4:50 p.m.; 5 p.m.; and 5:10 p.m.

Sunday, May 14: 4:42 p.m.; 4:52 p.m.; 5:02 p.m.; 5:12 p.m.; and 5:22 p.m

SEPTA says additional service from Center City will also be offered on the Paoli/Thorndale, Media/Wawa and West Trenton lines on Saturday and Sunday.

Fans are urged to go directly to NRG Station after the shows to catch the Broad Street Line and connecting transportation.