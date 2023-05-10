Delaware County family 'flabbergasted' after buying Taylor Swift tickets, but still not going to the show

article

A Radnor family says there is some "bad blood" between them and ticket sellers after they bought Taylor Swift tickets back in November, but are still unable to get into the concert.

13-year-old, Lorelei Jones, got the Christmas present any Swiftie would dream of: tickets to Taylor Swift's 2023 Eras Tour at Lincoln Financial Field. Her mom, AnnaMarie Jones, bought the tickets to make her daughter's wishes come true, but she says now, five months later, thanks to ticketing issues with StubHub, her daughter got her hopes up for nothing.

"I was super excited," said Lorelei. "I've never seen her before. I feel like it would be such a cool experience of being my first concert."

AnnaMarie says she tried to get tickets through Ticket Master back in November when they were first released, but when the website crashed due to Swift fan overload, she turned to StubHub.

"StubHub guaranteed us, even after we had a little freak-out because tickets were being sold before they were released. They told us about their guarantee and their Fan Protection Program," said AnnaMarie.

Because of StubHub's willingness to help and their protection plans, AnnaMarie, other moms, and some of Lorelei's friends went in together to purchase eight tickets.

After talking to a Stubhub agent, AnnaMarie said she was guaranteed tickets if, for some reason, she did not end up getting the tickets she ordered from the third party agent on their site. The agent told AnnaMarie that the replacement tickets' seats may just be a bit higher up than the original ones purchased. The last result, StubHub said, would be that she would get her money back altogether.

After AnnaMarie didn't receive the expected confirmation yesterday, she knew something was going wrong. She says StubHub told her Wednesday morning that the seller was supposed to reach out weeks ago and that they were not getting tickets.

"I was flabbergasted," said AnnaMarie. "And I'm like, 'According to the Fan Protection Guarantee, you're supposed to offer us tickets anyway,' and they said, 'We don't have tickets in our block or that category, but you're more than welcome to cancel the tickets and go on our website and purchase them.'"

FOX 29's Shawnette Wilson pulled the Fan Protection Plan, which she reports says, "We will find you comparable or better tickets to the event, or offer you a refund of what you paid for your purchase, or credit of the same amount for use on a future purchase."

AnnaMarie says she was able to get her money back, but to re-purchase the tickets would cost her 2–3 times the price she originally paid.

FOX 29 reached out to StubHub for a comment, but has not heard back.