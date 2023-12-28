Expand / Collapse search

Serial thief targeting popular Philly pet care stores caught: police

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Serial thief targeting Philly pet stores caught, police say

Philadelphia police say they’ve caught the man responsible for robbing multiple Doggie Style pet stores.

CENTER CITY - Philadelphia police say they’ve caught the man responsible for robbing multiple Doggie Style pet stores.

The popular Philadelphia dog care chain was the target of what store officials believe to be a serial thief, stealing cash and walking right out.

The pet stores’ locations on Pine, Spruce and South streets were all hit.

Related

Serial thief targets popular pet stores in Philadelphia area: officials
article

Serial thief targets popular pet stores in Philadelphia area: officials

A serial thief has targeted popular pet store franchise, Doggie Style Pets at its three locations in the Philadelphia area, now the store has a request for its customers.

According to Doggie Style Pets, the suspect would enter the store, say he had a gun, then ask for money, which the sales associate then gave to the suspect before the thief left. 

Police say the man was arrested after hitting the store on Pine Street an additional time.