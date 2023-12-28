Serial thief targeting popular Philly pet care stores caught: police

Philadelphia police say they’ve caught the man responsible for robbing multiple Doggie Style pet stores.

The popular Philadelphia dog care chain was the target of what store officials believe to be a serial thief, stealing cash and walking right out.

The pet stores’ locations on Pine, Spruce and South streets were all hit.

According to Doggie Style Pets, the suspect would enter the store, say he had a gun, then ask for money, which the sales associate then gave to the suspect before the thief left.

Police say the man was arrested after hitting the store on Pine Street an additional time.