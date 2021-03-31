Expand / Collapse search

Several homes destroyed after massive fire breaks out at a Compton pallet yard

By KJ Hiramoto
Published 
Updated 2 hours ago
Crews are working to take down a large pallet yard fire in Compton.

COMPTON, Calif. - A massive fire at a pallet yard destroyed several nearby homes in Compton Wednesday evening.

Firefighters responded to a call in the 1200 block of North Rose Avenue around 5 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies have evacuated homes near Rosecrans Avenue and Alameda Street. 

Fire crews from Compton, Santa Fe Springs, Downey and Los Angeles County were among those responding to the five-alarm fire. 

Officials did not specify what caused the fire to break out. The fire destroyed three homes and damaged a fourth home, Los Angeles County Fire says.

No injuries were reported in the blaze.

Wednesday's massive blaze comes just weeks after a fire broke out at a different industrial site in Compton. No injuries were reported in the Feb. 2021 fire.

