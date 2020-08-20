Several local AMC movie theatres reopening Thursday with 15 cent tickets

More than 100 AMC movie theaters across the country will reopen on Thursday with limited capacity seating and health protocols. To celebrate its return, AMC is offering one-day-only 15 cent tickets.

Four Philadelphia-area AMC locations will reopen to moviegoers for the first time since March. AMC Center Valley 16, AMC Marple 10, AMC Neshaminy 24 and AMC Plymouth Meeting Mall will entertain guests starting Thursday.

New Jersey coronavirus guidelines prevents all 30 of the state's AMC locations to reopen. Meanwhile, the one AMC theater in Delaware plans to reopen in a week. You can find a full list of theaters reopening here.

AMC theaters have reopened in numerous international countries but have remained shuttered in the U.S. since March. The chain touted the reopening as “Movies in 2020 at 1920 Prices.”

After several false starts due to a summer rise in coronavirus cases throughout much of the U.S., widespread moviegoing is currently set to resume in late August. Regal Cinemas, the second largest chain, is to reopen some U.S. locations on Aug. 21.

Advertisement

During its opening-day promotion, AMC will show catalog films, including “Ghostbusters,” “Black Panther," “Back to the Future” and “Grease." Those older films will continue to play afterward for $5.

MORE: AMC Theatres reopening Aug. 20 with 15-cent movie tickets

AMC confirmed that Disney's much-delayed “New Mutants” will debut in theaters Aug. 28, with Christopher Nolan's “Tenet” to follow Sept. 3. Warner Bros. is planning to release “Tenet” a week earlier internationally, including in Canada. A handful of smaller new releases are also planned for late August, including “Unhinged," a thriller from Solstice Studios with Russell Crowe; and Armando Iannucci's “Personal History of David Copperfield,” from Disney's Fox Searchlight.

AMC said Thursday is expects about two thirds of its theaters will be open in time for “Tenet.” Several states, including California and New York, are yet to allow movie theaters to reopen.

AMC and other chains have said they will operate at reduced capacity to facilitate social distancing, along with increased theater cleaning and required mask wearing.

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP