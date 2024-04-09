Several more Rite Aids closing around Philadelphia by next month

Another round of Rite Aid closures will shut down stores around the Philadelphia area this month, and next.

Rite Aid announced that five more stores will close across the Delaware Valley amid its recent bankruptcy filing.

Philadelphia

April 23: 2131-59 North Broad Street

May 19: 6201 Germantown Avenue (pharmacy closing April 16)

April 25: Woodland Avenue

Chester County

April 25: 118 Eagleview Boulevard in Exton

New Jersey

May 19: 7835 Maple Avenue in Pennsauken

Two other Pennsylvania stores, 104 East Third Street in Bethlehem and 10 South Center Street in Pottsville, will also be closing their doors soon.