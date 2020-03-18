Several Penn Medicine employees test positive for COVID-19, spokesperson says

article

Several Penn Medicine employees have tested positive for COVID-19, according to a spokesperson.

"Over the past day, Penn Medicine became aware of several healthcare providers who practice across our health system who have tested positive for COVID-19. As the prevalence of the virus continues in our region, all hospitals will be forced to deal with these issues. We are uniquely well-prepared to quickly take the steps necessary to ensure the safety and protection of patients and staff during this fast-moving and challenging time," the spokesperson said Wednesday night.

Penn Medicine says they have worked quickly to identify and contact both patients and staff who may have been exposed to the individuals. The employees are currently in quarantine at home.

The news come as Gov. Tom Wolf announced Pennsylvania's first COVID-19 related death as cases surged to 133 Wednesday. Officials expect the number of cases to rise as testing is made more widely available.

