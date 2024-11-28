Several people hurt after crash on Calhoun Street Bridge in Morrisville: sources

Authorities in Bucks County responded to a serious crash on the Calhoun Street bridge from Trenton, New Jersey to Morrisville, Pennsylvania Thursday night.

The crash happened around 8 p.m.

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a total of nine patients were taken to area hospitals.

Sources also say that police in New Jersey had been pursuing a stolen vehicle from New Jersey into Pennsylvania when the crash occurred.

There is no word on the condition of any of the injured at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.