Several people hurt after crash on Calhoun Street Bridge in Morrisville: sources

Published  November 28, 2024 9:20pm EST
MORRISVILLE, Pa. - Authorities in Bucks County responded to a serious crash on the Calhoun Street bridge from Trenton, New Jersey to Morrisville, Pennsylvania Thursday night. 

The crash happened around 8 p.m. 

Law enforcement sources tell FOX 29’s Steve Keeley a total of nine patients were taken to area hospitals.

Sources also say that police in New Jersey had been pursuing a stolen vehicle from New Jersey into Pennsylvania when the crash occurred. 

There is no word on the condition of any of the injured at this time. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 