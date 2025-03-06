Expand / Collapse search
Several pets dead, missing after fire at Bucks County home

By FOX 29 Staff
Updated  March 6, 2025 7:26am EST
Pennsylvania
FOX 29 Philadelphia

A devastating blaze has left at least three animals dead, and more still missing after engulfing a home in Bucks County early Thursday morning.

The Brief

    • One cat and two birds were killed in a house fire in Bristol on Thursday morning.
    • More pets are reportedly missing after the fire was placed under control.
    • The cause of the fire is being investigated.

What we know:

The fire broke out in the basement of a house on the 1600 block of Lakeland Avenue in Bristol around 1:30 a.m.

Crews worked to bring the fire under control a short time later.

However, they did find one cat and two exotic birds dead inside the home.

Neighbors also say that some dogs and snakes remain missing.

What we don't know:

Officials have yet to release further information about the fire, or the missing animals.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The Source: Information from this article was provided by the Levittown Fire Department.

