Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for several counties
PHILADELPHIA (FOX 29) -
The National Weather Service has issued several severe thunderstorm warning for counties across the Delaware Valley.
Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for the following counties until 11:22 p.m.
Pennsylvania
Berks Upper Bucks Chester Montgomery
New Jersey
Mercer Hunterdon
Damaging wind are expected to accompany this system, making conditions doubly dangerous for those in the area.
Residents of counties under thunderstorm warnings are advised to seek shelter immediately.