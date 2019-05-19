Severe thunderstorm warning in effect for several counties

article

The National Weather Service has issued several severe thunderstorm warning for counties across the Delaware Valley.

Severe thunderstorm warnings are still in effect for the following counties until 11:22 p.m.

Pennsylvania

Berks Upper Bucks Chester Montgomery

New Jersey

Mercer Hunterdon

Damaging wind are expected to accompany this system, making conditions doubly dangerous for those in the area.

Residents of counties under thunderstorm warnings are advised to seek shelter immediately.