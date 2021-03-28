Severe Thunderstorm Warning issued for most of Delaware Valley ahead of strong band of storms

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for parts of the Delaware Valley until 9 p.m. as a band of strong storms approaches from the west.

The warning covers most parts of southeastern Pennsylvania, including Bucks, Montgomery and Delaware counties. Parts of New Jersey from Mercer County to Cape May are also included in the advisory, as well as the shoreline regions. The whole state of Delaware should also brace for severe thunderstorms.

Along with brief periods of heavy rain and claps of thunder, the National Weather Services said hail is possible. Damaging winds could gust up to 70 MPH which will enhance the chance of a tornado, the service said.

FOX 29's meteorologist Kathy Orr said the storms will drag across Philadelphia and the surrounding areas between 6 and 7 p.m. The system will continue into New Jersey around 8 and 9 p.m.

Advertisement

Spotty showers will remain in the wake of the storm, but conditions should remain mostly calm overnight Temperatures will turn cooler on Monday with highs in the mid-50s likely made cooler by gusting winds.

____

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP

SUBSCRIBE: Good Day Digest Newsletter | FOX 29 Philly on YouTube

FOLLOW: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter