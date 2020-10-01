Severely decomposed body found behind Woodford Mansion in Fairmount Park, police say

article

Philadelphia police say a severely decomposed body was found behind the Woodford Mansion in Fairmount Park.

A Woodford Mansion caretaker discovered the body on Thursday around 3:30 p.m.

According to police, the person’s race of gender is unable to be determined.

The investigation is ongoing.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

