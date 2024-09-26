Sexual assault reported at University of Delaware residence hall: officials

article

The University of Delaware says it's investigating a sexual assault that happened in a campus residence hall earlier this week.

The university sent an alert to students, saying the reported assault happened Monday at the North Campus residence hall.

The University of Delaware's police department is leading the investigation, according to a statement from the school.

"The University of Delaware takes very seriously all allegations of sexual assault and violence," a statement read.

They added that there is no active campus safety risk associated with the alleged sexual assault.

No charges have been reported.