Shark bites leg off American tourist in Turks and Caicos: report

An American tourist reportedly has lost her leg after being bitten by a shark while vacationing in Turks and Caicos.

The 22-year-old female from Connecticut and a friend were snorkeling in the waters off the all-inclusive Blue Haven Resort on Providenciales island Wednesday when they were attacked, according to Loop News, citing initial police reports.

The Caribbean news website said an employee of a resort near the Leeward Marina called police for assistance and indicated that the victim had her leg bitten off.

The Royal Turks and Caicos Islands Police Force and an ambulance reportedly responded to the scene.

As of Wednesday night, the woman – who has not been publicly identified – was in serious condition at the Cheshire Hall Medical Centre on the island.

The Turks and Caicos islands are a popular Caribbean vacation destination. Shown here are waters surrounding Grand Turk island. (Mindy Payne / iStock . Getty Images Plus)

The attack in the Caribbean country comes days after a Pennsylvania teenager, surfing for the first time in South New Jersey over the weekend, suffered injuries authorities said are consistent with those of a shark attack.

FOX 29 in Philadelphia reported that a 15-year-old girl was surfing in Stone Harbor, New Jersey, at 109th Street on Sunday afternoon when she was bitten.

As soon as the incident happened, emergency teams rescued the girl from the water before transporting her to a nearby hospital.

The injuries included lacerations to her foot and calf, requiring six stitches. None of her injuries were life-threatening.

"After careful examination, it has been ascertained by the New Jersey State Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office that the injuries sustained by the surfer are consistent with those typically associated with a shark of unknown size and type," officials in Stone Harbor said.

It is unknown what type of shark allegedly bit the teenager.

A shark swims toward a group of divers during a shark dive off of Jupiter, Florida, in February 2022. It is unclear what kind of shark reportedly attacked the tourist in Turks and Caicos. (JOSEPH PREZIOSO/AFP via Getty Images)

In Cape Cod, Massachusetts, a great white shark also was seen over the weekend eating a seal.

"The entire event only lasted around 7 minutes from when we first saw the shark quickly break the surface of the water, in what we think was the initial strike, to when the seal was consumed," the Dolphin Fleet Whale Watch company posted on social media, describing the sighting by crew and passengers Saturday morning.

