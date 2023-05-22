Teen surfer suffers 'injuries consistent with shark bite' at Jersey shore beach, officials say

article

A teenage girl suffered several injuries after she became the victim of a possible shark attack at a South Jersey beach this weekend.

The 15-year-old from Pennsylvania was surfing off 109th Street beach in Stone Harbor Sunday afternoon when she was reportedly bitten, according to authorities.

"After careful examination, it has been ascertained by the New Jersey State Southern Regional Medical Examiner’s Office that the injuries sustained by the surfer are consistent with those typically associated with a shark of unknown size and type," Stone Harbor officials said.

Several emergency teams responded to rescue the girl from the water, and transport her to a local hospital.

She sustained several lacerations to her foot and calf, which required six stitches. Her injuries were all said to be non-life-threatening.

The type of shark is unknown at this time as law enforcement and marine life experts investigate the possible shark attack.

No beach activities have been restricted at this time, but officials are asking beachgoers to use caution.