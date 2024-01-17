Shark Tank-inspired pitches lead high school seniors to receive funding from biotech company

Some Philadelphia High School seniors are getting the chance of a lifetime.

Talented students at the Science Leadership Academy presented their months-long research projects in a Shark Tank-like setting with a goal in mind to receive funding from Philly-based biotech company, Braskem.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira spoke with SLA Capstone Accelerator Chris Gee, on the incentive.

"Braskem makes a donation to SLA, and we work through the administration to find the projects for the students so they don’t have to worry about bake sales and cookie sales to fund their project, they can just focus on making a good product," said Gee.

There have been a bunch of good products developed by talented and bright rising students.

"I’m aiming to make a children’s book," said Shahd Abdalla, senior at Science Leadership Academy. "It’s about introducing STEM in early childhood. I feel like children are our future and our present and so if we are finding ourselves not pursuing science degrees when we’re older than we need to look at the kids and why they are choosing not to."

Abdalla presented her research Shark Tank style and successfully did so, walking away with $500 to fund the development of her book.

"I never knew I would be able to pitch an idea to an actual company where I get money, but this company allows me to step out of my high school zone and allow me to be an adult for my future," said Abdalla.

Fatima Abshahera is another bright star who presented her children’s book on immigration, explaining it on a level that kids could understand.

"I didn’t see a lot of stories of children whose parents came to a different country and having to translate, pay bills or do something for them, so I’m hoping to show that story," said Fatima Abashera, senior at Science Leadership Academy.

Students work with Braskem experts as mentors for the year while they develop their concept from idea to reality, which is an important opportunity to open major doors for Philly teens.

"I told my mentor about this program at Braskem, and she was blown away that as a high schooler I had the chance to create a project for funding to a group of professionals," said Adrie Young, senior at Science Leadership Academy. "I think it’s a very unique program because I’m able to work through a timeline and work through a budget and experience presenting it in front of a group which is an incredibly useful life skill."

An example of what can happen with investment and partnerships between our schools and the company's right in our backyard.

"There are projects that kids have done in their capstones that have continued to live and thrive in the world and in our school," said Chris Lehmenn, Principal of Science Leadership Academy.