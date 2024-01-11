Here's how Temple University police, Philadelphia police work together to respond to crime

Since Temple University students return to campus next week, campus safety remains a top priority for the public safety department.

However, Temple University Police serve not just the campus, but the majority of their calls are for service in the surrounding North Philadelphia neighborhood.

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira went on a ride along with Vice President of Public Safety Dr. Jennifer Griffin, who oversees the police department’s operation on and off campus, shared eye-opening statistics.

"More than 50 percent of our calls for service are calls that don’t have a student or faculty connection, and it’s not on our property," said Dr. Griffin. "It just goes to show the connection we have and the commitment we have to the community, that we’re not just here to serve Temple."

They respond to all kinds of calls for help and she says the relationship with the Philadelphia Police Department is crucial.

"We get anything that would happen within the city. We get everything from disturbance calls, shoplifting and thefts to assist sometimes people just need assistance," said Dr. Griffin.

"We have a very strong, very collaborative relationship and so officers are responding to calls all day long together. We also have additional Philadelphia police officers that we have supplementing our officers from 4-12 at night," she added.

She explained that when Temple officers receive calls they will take the information and may dispatch a Philly officer or Philly may receive a call and dispatch a Temple officer.

Dr. Griffin also shared her opinion on newly appointed commissioner, Kevin Bethel.

"He has history with the police department, he has history with the city, and so we have had multiple discussions already on how we can continue to work together," she said.

A collaboration between the two departments and a commitment to improving safety for all.

"We don’t differentiate between our residents and the community. We care about them equally, and we’re gonna respond," said Temple’s VP of Public Safety.