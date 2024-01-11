Expand / Collapse search
Coastal Flood Warning
from FRI 6:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County
4
Coastal Flood Warning
from SAT 12:00 AM EST until SAT 7:00 PM EST, Delaware County, Lower Bucks County, Philadelphia County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County
Flood Watch
from FRI 7:00 PM EST until SAT 7:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Eastern Chester County, Eastern Montgomery County, Lehigh County, Lower Bucks County, Northampton County, Philadelphia County, Upper Bucks County, Western Chester County, Western Montgomery County, Camden County, Gloucester County, Mercer County, Northwestern Burlington County, Warren County, Hunterdon County, Somerset County, Warren County, New Castle County
Wind Advisory
from FRI 8:00 PM EST until SAT 5:00 AM EST, Delaware County, Philadelphia County, Atlantic County, Atlantic Coastal Cape May County, Camden County, Cape May County, Coastal Atlantic County, Cumberland County, Gloucester County, Northwestern Burlington County, Salem County, Southeastern Burlington County, Coastal Ocean County, Ocean County, Delaware Beaches County, Kent County, New Castle County, Inland Sussex County

Here's how Temple University police, Philadelphia police work together to respond to crime

By
Published 
Education
FOX 29 Philadelphia

Temple University VP of Public Safety Department talks relationship with Philadelphia Police

Temple University Vice President of Public Safety Department, Dr. Jennifer Griffin shares eye-opening statistics on the service calls received by campus police.

PHILADELPHIA - Since Temple University students return to campus next week, campus safety remains a top priority for the public safety department. 

However, Temple University Police serve not just the campus, but the majority of their calls are for service in the surrounding North Philadelphia neighborhood. 

FOX 29’s Shaynah Ferreira went on a ride along with Vice President of Public Safety Dr. Jennifer Griffin, who oversees the police department’s operation on and off campus, shared eye-opening statistics. 

"More than 50 percent of our calls for service are calls that don’t have a student or faculty connection, and it’s not on our property," said Dr. Griffin. "It just goes to show the connection we have and the commitment we have to the community, that we’re not just here to serve Temple."

They respond to all kinds of calls for help and she says the relationship with the Philadelphia Police Department is crucial. 

"We get anything that would happen within the city. We get everything from disturbance calls, shoplifting and thefts to assist sometimes people just need assistance," said Dr. Griffin. 

"We have a very strong, very collaborative relationship and so officers are responding to calls all day long together. We also have additional Philadelphia police officers that we have supplementing our officers from 4-12 at night," she added. 

She explained that when Temple officers receive calls they will take the information and may dispatch a Philly officer or Philly may receive a call and dispatch a Temple officer. 

Dr. Griffin also shared her opinion on newly appointed commissioner, Kevin Bethel. 

Related

Kevin Bethel to serve as Philadelphia’s next police commissioner
article

Kevin Bethel to serve as Philadelphia’s next police commissioner

Kevin Bethel, the Chief of School Safety in the School District of Philadelphia, was introduced Wednesday as the city's next police commissioner.

"He has history with the police department, he has history with the city, and so we have had multiple discussions already on how we can continue to work together," she said. 

A collaboration between the two departments and a commitment to improving safety for all.

"We don’t differentiate between our residents and the community. We care about them equally, and we’re gonna respond," said Temple’s VP of Public Safety.