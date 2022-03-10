'That's not the norm': Sharp inflation leads to noticeable rise in grocery prices

The United States Labor Department on Thursday reported its highest consumer inflation jump in nearly four decades propelled by surging costs for gas, food and housing.

A gallon of regular gas in Pennsylvania will cost motorists $4.43 on average, according to AAA. And neighboring New Jersey and Delaware will only save drivers pennies. Average gas prices nationally have jumped about 62 cents a gallon since Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

But gas isn't the only thing that's getting more expensive.

From January to February, nearly every category of goods and services got pricier. Grocery costs jumped 1.4%, the sharpest one-month increase since 1990, other than during a pandemic-induced price surge two years ago. The collective price of fruits and vegetables rose 2.3%, the largest monthly increase since 2010.

For the 12 months ending in February, grocery prices leapt 8.6%, the biggest year-over-year increase since 1981, the government said.

"It's been hectic with prices. You go in there and get 20 items, and you're spending $100 dollars so that's not the norm," said Naeem Rogers, a Philadelphia-area shopper.

Experts say there are some simple ways to save on your grocery bill, such as limiting meat to one day a week and avoiding costlier brand names. Shopping alone could also save shoppers money by avoiding unneeded purchases.

The Associated Press contributed to this report

