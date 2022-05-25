Expand / Collapse search

Bike deputy thrown onto hood of vehicle in Center City hit-and-run, authorities say

By FOX 29 Staff
Published 
Updated 2:33PM
Officer injured in Center City.

PHILADELPHIA - A sheriff's bike deputy was injured after police say he was struck by an SUV while on duty in Center City Wednesday.

The SUV fled after running a red light and hitting the deputy on 10th and Filbert streets, according to police. The deputy was reportedly on his way to help another office at the parking authority.

Police say he was "hit pretty hard," thrown onto the hood of the SUV, then fell to the ground. He was transported to Jefferson University Hospital where he is said to be in stable condition.

Several police cars, along with other bike officers, responded to the scene following the alleged hit-and-run.

Police say witnesses at the scene sprung into action to help the deputy. They also reportedly provided the sheriff's office with the vehicle's make and license plate number.

The incident is under investigation.