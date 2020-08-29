Expand / Collapse search

Shirtless man with homemade spear cuts teen in Times Square

NEW YORK (AP) - A shirtless man wielding a homemade spear sliced a 15-year-old boy in the forehead Friday in a brazen attack in New York City’s Times Square, police said.

Roland Pacheco, 52, is undergoing a psychiatric evaluation while awaiting arraignment in a Manhattan court on assault, weapon possession and menacing charges.

Pacheco fled after attacking the boy, who was hospitalized and treated with stitches, only to be caught slashing tires a few blocks away, police said.

Officers used a stun gun to subdue Pacheco after he started swinging the weapon — a pocket knife attached to a broomstick — at them, police said.

An email seeking comment was sent to Pacheco’s lawyer in another case.

Pacheco’s arrest history includes a 2018 incident in which he allegedly pummeled a man with a tarp full of lug nuts in Manhattan’s Washington Square Park.

That case has yet to be resolved.

