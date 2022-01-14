Shooting at Phoenix Wendy's: Suspect arrested after teenage fast-food worker was shot in head

A teenage worker was hurt after being shot in the head following a dispute with a customer at a fast-food restaurant in Phoenix.

According to Sgt. Vincent Cole with Phoenix Police, the incident happened at a Wendy's restaurant near 19th and Glendale Avenues at around 8 p.m. on Jan. 13.

"The customer reportedly walked up to the drive-thru window, pulled out a handgun and fired into the drive-thru window hitting the victim working inside the store," said Sgt. Cole.

The teenage victim was taken to a hospital in critical condition. He has since been identified as 16-year-old Brian Durham Jr.

After the shooting, the suspect got into a vehicle and left the scene. On the night of Jan. 14, Phoenix Police Sergeant Vincent Cole announced that the department has made an arrest in the case. Sgt. Cole, however, did not identify the person arrested.

Victim's family speaks out

After Brian's father, Brian Durham Sr., got the phone call, he rushed to the hospital.

"It was very nerve wracking, hearing that your son got shot because you don't know what," said Durham Sr. "Is his leg shot? Is he dead? Lot of things is racing through your mind."

Durham Sr. said just moments earlier, the victim was at the cash register, as his coworker and the suspect argued over the lack of BBQ sauce.

"My son just stayed quiet and had the guy’s change in his hand," said Durham Sr. "Just stayed quiet while the other two was in confrontation."

Durham Jr. was the only person shot, and his father said somehow, the bullet barely grazed Durham Jr.'s brain, and that his son is still alive.

"Do you believe in miracles?" said Durham Sr. "Yeah, this was a miracle today, 'cause my son ain't supposed to be standing. If he would have switched two seconds to the left, maybe one, he would have been gone."

Meanwhile, Durham Sr. wants the suspect to them themselves in.

"Do what's right. That's it," said Durham Sr. "I mean, the little boy ain't had nothing to do with nothing, and you being out of pocket, pulling out a pistol on little kids. They were 16, 17-year-old little kid. You could see their face, and you could tell they weren't adults."

The victim reportedly worked at the Wendy's for about four months to help his family.

Anyone with information on the shooting should call Phoenix Police at 602-262-6151 or Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS. Spanish speakers can call or 480-TESTIGO for Spanish. Spanish speakers can leave an anonymous tip by calling Testigo Silencioso at 480-TESTIGO.

Si tiene alguna información sobre este caso, llame a la línea de Testigo Silencioso (480-TESTIGO, 480-837-8446).

Silent Witness

https://www.silentwitness.org/

(Click here for GoFundMe)

More Arizona Crime News

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news

Advertisement

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX 10 NEWS APP