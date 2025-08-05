Man arrested after shooting incident at Brandy Melville in Center City: police sources
PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police sources say a shooting occurred at Brandy Melville in Philadelphia’s Center City.
What we know:
At around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, reports came in of a shooting on the 1500 block of Walnut Street.
FOX 29’s Steve Keeley arrived at the scene where shoppers were seemingly emotional outside the store.
Police sources tell Keeley that a security guard fired shots in a struggle with a suspect accused of trying to rob the store.
Those police sources say the suspect was "trashing the store & kept returning & wouldn’t leave."
In an update Tuesday, police sources told Keeley the suspect has been arrested.
The store remains closed pending further investigation.
Check back for more updates.