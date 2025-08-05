Man arrested after shooting incident at Brandy Melville in Center City: police sources

An investigation is underway after police sources say a shooting occurred at Brandy Melville in Philadelphia’s Center City.

What we know:

At around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, reports came in of a shooting on the 1500 block of Walnut Street.

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley arrived at the scene where shoppers were seemingly emotional outside the store.

Police sources tell Keeley that a security guard fired shots in a struggle with a suspect accused of trying to rob the store.

Those police sources say the suspect was "trashing the store & kept returning & wouldn’t leave."

In an update Tuesday, police sources told Keeley the suspect has been arrested.

The store remains closed pending further investigation.

Check back for more updates.