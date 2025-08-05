Expand / Collapse search

Man arrested after shooting incident at Brandy Melville in Center City: police sources

By and
Published  August 5, 2025 3:31pm EDT
News
FOX 29 Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - An investigation is underway after police sources say a shooting occurred at Brandy Melville in Philadelphia’s Center City. 

What we know:

At around 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, reports came in of a shooting on the 1500 block of Walnut Street. 

FOX 29’s Steve Keeley arrived at the scene where shoppers were seemingly emotional outside the store. 

Police sources tell Keeley that a security guard fired shots in a struggle with a suspect accused of trying to rob the store. 

Those police sources say the suspect was "trashing the store & kept returning & wouldn’t leave." 

In an update Tuesday, police sources told Keeley the suspect has been arrested. 

The store remains closed pending further investigation.

Check back for more updates. 

NewsCrime & Public SafetyPhiladelphia