Shooting on busy Philadelphia street corner just blocks away from Liberty Bell: police

A suspected gunman is in custody after police say a fight near a bustling Philadelphia street corner lead to a shooting Friday afternoon.

The shooting unfolded when two men began fighting outside the Ross Dress for Less store near the corner of 8th and Market streets around 4 p.m., FOX 29's Steve Keeley reports.

The busy Center City street corner is home to a SEPTA stop and just two blocks away from Independence Hall and the Liberty Bell.

Keeley reports the suspected shooter fled the crime scene but was captured by officers near Broad and Callowhill streets who found a gun on him.

The 42-year-old shooting victim was struck in the leg and taken by police to Jefferson Hospital where he was placed in stable condition.