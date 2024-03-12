Expand / Collapse search

Shooting investigation prompts large police presence in Brewerytown

By FOX 29 staff
Published 
Crime & Public Safety
FOX 29 Philadelphia

BREWERYTOWN - A large police presence converges on a Brewerytown street as a shooting investigation unfolds.

Skyfox was over the scene along the 2900 block of West Oxford Street Tuesday night, around 10 p.m.

Sources confirm one person was killed.

No other details were released.

___

Tips can be submitted by calling 215-686-TIPS (8477) or text a tip to 215-686-TIPS (8477). Tips can also be submitted anonymously online, here. All tips are confidential.

Click here to find resources for victims of violence in Philadelphia.