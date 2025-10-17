Man shot during argument on City Hall SEPTA platform, suspect surrenders: police
PHILADELPHIA - Investigators say a man was shot during an argument on a SEPTA platform underneath Philadelphia City Hall on Friday morning.
What we know:
Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the City Hall Station around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.
Investigators say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the side and rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.
Police believe the shooting happened during an argument between two men on the southbound platform.
Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the suspected shooter turned himself in and police have recovered a gun.
What we don't know:
No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.