Man shot during argument on City Hall SEPTA platform, suspect surrenders: police

The Brief A man was shot during an argument at Philadelphia's City Hall SEPTA Station on Friday morning. The alleged shooter fled before officers arrived. No other injuries were reported.



Investigators say a man was shot during an argument on a SEPTA platform underneath Philadelphia City Hall on Friday morning.

What we know:

Officers from the Philadelphia Police Department responded to the City Hall Station around 7:30 a.m. for reports of a shooting.

Investigators say a man was found with a gunshot wound to the side and rushed to a nearby hospital. His condition is unknown.

Police believe the shooting happened during an argument between two men on the southbound platform.

Sources tell FOX 29's Steve Keeley the suspected shooter turned himself in and police have recovered a gun.

What we don't know:

No arrests were reported immediately after the shooting.