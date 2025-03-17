Shoplifting suspect pulls box cutter, fights employee at Royal Farms: police

article

A shoplifting at Royal Farms in Wilmington took a violent turn last week that ended with a suspect in police custody.

What we know:

A Royal Farms employee confronted a man as he allegedly tried to walk past the registers with an unpaid fountain drink.

Police say the suspect, identified as 26-year-old Luis Andino, left the store before returning to confront the employee with a box cutter.

After getting into an argument and throwing his drink, police say Andino threatened the employee with a box cutter for the second time.

That's when a physical fight ensued, and troopers arrived at the scene to take Andino into custody.

The employee was not injured.

What's next:

Andino is facing a felony charge of attempted robbery, and is currently being held on $25,000 cash bond.