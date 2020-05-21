Shore towns prepare for Memorial Day weekend while taking safety precautions

Hartland Gold on Long Beach Island is ready to sanitize clubs after every use and have enough golf balls so that they won’t have to be reused in a day. However, they’re just hoping that they can be open this weekend.

“Mini golf is distanced by design with one group of four per hole. There would be far more than six feet between and we are ready to offer people masks if they don’t have one,” explains David Hartman, owner of Hartland Golf.

Businesses in shore towns like Long Beach Island are waiting for the news from New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy. Ferrera’s, one of the stores on the island is only open for the summer season. For the past 75 years, they’ve been famous around the area for one thing: jelly donuts.

To prepare for the influx of customers, they have plexiglass separating employees from customers. There’s no dine-in service as well. The store is also adding social distancing lines and only three people are allowed in the store at a time.

“We need the traffic to survive for the rest of the year,” said Charlie Ferrera, owner of Ferrera’s.

While these businesses need the customers and are prepared to take precautions, some of the residents worry about the holiday.

“It’s great to see they have crowds. I just hope people are really cautious. You know we wanna get back to normal,” said Kyra O’Brien, a resident of Long Beach Island.

Advertisement

So Kyra says as people are coming here to get out, her family will be staying in.

“We are just going to be careful and you know no go out if we can avoid it.”

___

For the latest local news, sports and weather, download the FOX 29 News app.

DOWNLOAD: FOX 29 NEWS APP