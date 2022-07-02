Single-engine crop duster makes emergency landing in Cumberland County field, pilot hospitalized

New Jersey State Police say the pilot of a single-engine crop duster made an emergency landing in a field near Cassidy Court in Hopewell Township, Cumberland County.

Officials with NJSP said the emergency landing happened Saturday morning, about 9:45.

The pilot was taken to Cooper Medical Center. There is no word on whether the pilot sustained injuries or how severe those injuries might be.

Officials went on to say the Federal Aviation Administration is leading the investigation into the cause of the crash.