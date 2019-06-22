Single mom with terminal cancer makes heartbreaking summer bucket list with sons

article

A single mom in England has written a heartbreaking bucket list to make "precious memories" with her two sons.

Sarah Carew, 38, was diagnosed with terminal cancer earlier this year and told she had less than a year left to live.

The mother of two from Plymouth, Devon, now wants to make the most of her remaining time with her sons, Reece, 18, and Leon, 11. She wants to take the two boys on vacation, as they have never had a family holiday before, so they can make "precious memories" before she passes away.

The former teaching assistant was first diagnosed in May 2019 after she started to have difficulties swallowing when eating.

"I knew there was something wrong but my doctor said 'No, you're too young to have cancer,’” Carew said. "I had trouble to swallow, I knew it wasn't normal. My GP booked me in for an endoscopy."

She explained that cancerous cells were found in different parts of her body including the liver and, after tests, she was told cancer had actually spread everywhere.

"They said that with chemo I have a year [to live,]” she continued. "I've let people know because people follow me on Facebook. We had a family meeting last week to talk about what's going to happen."

Since the tragic announcement, her friend Zoe Harrison set up a GoFundMe page to help Carew tick off all the boxes on her bucket list.

"I really want to take the boys on a holiday abroad. It will probably be Majorca, it's only two hours away. I finish chemo and then have a break so we'd like to go in about ten weeks,” the mom said. "I'm not sure how much we will need as I've never been abroad. Probably a lot for the insurance."

The GoFundMe page reads: “Sarah is a 38-year-old single mum to two young boys and has recently been given the devastating news that she has only a year left to live due to that awful disease cancer.”

“Nothing ever comes easily to this lovely lady whose world revolves around her children. We are looking to raise as much money to help them all make precious memories,” it continues.

“They have never been on a family holiday abroad and this is the top of Sarah's bucket list! Come on people please donate no matter how big or small, anything will be greatly appreciated!” the page concludes.

Carew explained that her bucket list also includes horse riding and a ride in a hot air balloon.

"It's about having lots of fun, adrenaline-rush activities and making more memories with my boys,” she said.

The GoFundMe page has raised over $4,300 for the family to date.

This story was originally published by SWNS.